AYCE extravaganza

There’s no doubt about it — buffets are back, and all over town. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion — or have just missed your favorite all-you-can-eat destination — check out the following options.

Four Seasons Oahu: La Hiki Kitchen

92-1001 Olani St., Kapolei

This brunch buffet is Sundays only (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and costs $95 per person ($35 for keiki). Chef stations include cheese and charcuterie, farmers market salads with assorted dressings, dim sum, island-caught fish with tomato ogo relish, seasonal island fruits, assorted bakery selections, daily Benedicts and egg specialties, a build-your-own omelet station, grilled options with syrups, and more. The buffet’s newest feature is a ramen station with a variety of toppings.

Highlights: Seafood on the rocks (including oysters, shrimp, seasonal crab and Hawaiian poke), hand rolls and sashimi, prime rib served with horseradish and au jus, porchetta served with housemade salsa verde, ice cream sundae bar, an extensive selection of gourmet desserts and all-you-can-eat lobster tails. Yes, you read that correctly — AYCE lobster tails are included in the buffet price; you just have to ask your server about them (they’re served tableside).

Call 808-679-3347 or visit lahikikitchen.com.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort: Plumeria Beach House

5000 Kahala Ave., Honolulu

Plumeria Beach House has a variety of buffet options you can choose from. The daily Plumeria breakfast buffet (6:30-10:30 a.m.) costs $49 per adult ($24 for keiki ages 6-12 years). Highlights include a carving station with roast beef, made-to-order omelets, The Kahala’s famous thin pancakes, breakfast proteins (like sausage and bacon), assorted pastries, fresh juices and iced coffee.

The buffet also includes a Japanese food station with cold soba, natto, rice and Japanese pickles. For dessert, the breakfast buffet also includes Kahala’s signature bread pudding with crème anglaise.

If you love curry, check out the curry lunch buffet held every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. ($45 per adult). This international curry bazaar features Japanese vegetable curry, Thai seafood curry and Indian beef rogan josh.

Plumeria Beach House’s seafood dinner buffet is Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 p.m. ($88 per adult, $44 for keiki ages 6-12). Feast on fresh ocean treasures, including ahi sashimi, spicy ahi poke, nigiri and more. Other buffet highlights include garlic and rosemary rubbed prime rib of beef, steamed Snow and Dungeness crab, misoyaki butterfish, and a variety of desserts, including the Kahala signature bread pudding with crème anglaise.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com.

Prince Waikiki: 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

100 Holomoana St., third floor, Honolulu

Prince Waikiki offers a variety of buffets for breakfast, brunch and dinner.

The breakfast buffet is available 7-10:30 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7-9 a.m. Sun-days. It costs $43 per adult ($21.50 for children ages 6-10). Enjoy a variety of toasts, pastries (including mochi doughnuts), made-to-order omelets, cereal bar and traditional breakfast fare — including Portuguese sausage, frittatas, tater tots, Prince fried rice and mochi waffles — from the hot station. The buffet also features a Japanese station with “onsen” eggs, natto, tsukemono, nishime or oden and grilled fish of the day.

The Sunday brunch buffet is 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and costs $89 per adult ($44.50 for children ages 6-10). This buffet is more extensive and features slow-roasted prime rib and crispy porchetta with calamansi garlic sauce, a sushi station with temaki sushi and futomaki, a waffle station with assorted toppings and a cold bar with ahi poke, sashimi and shrimp cocktail. Enjoy a variety of delicacies from the hot station, including steamed crab legs with clarified butter, fresh catch with macadamia nut butter sauce, kalua eggs Benedict, chicken Oscar (with crab meat and asparagus) and more. The dessert stations boasts a variety of pastry chef creations, including chocolate macadamia-nut pie and the signature Prince bread pudding made with Punaluu sweet bread, raisins and vanilla cream anglaise.

Prince Waikiki’s dinner buffet is 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. It costs $85 per adult ($42.50 for children ages 6-10). This buffet has many of the same features as the Sunday brunch buffet, including slow-roasted prime rib, porchetta, steamed crab legs with clarified butter, a sushi station, fresh catch, ahi poke, assorted sashimi and shrimp cocktail. You can also enjoy ika karaage, fried oysters, salt and pepper shrimp, and more.

To learn more, call 808-944-4484 or visit 100sails.com.

McCully Buffet

930 McCully St., Honolulu

You can enjoy a delicious blend of Japanese and Korean cuisine at McCully Buffet. The buffet selection features a wide variety of sushi (California rolls and assorted nigiri), sashimi (ahi, Hamachi, salmon and more), yakiniku-style meats, seafood and vegetables that you can cook at your table. Lunch costs $27.95 per adult ($22.95 for children under age 10), while dinner costs $39.95 per adult ($32.95 for children under age 10).

This buffet prides itself on providing diners with locally sourced seafood, including ahi tuna purchased at the Honolulu Fish Auction. Save room for dessert; this buffet has a soft serve machine.

Call 808-951-0511 or visit mccullybuffet.com.

Hawaii Prince Golf Club: Bird of Paradise

91-1200 Fort Weaver Road, Ewa Beach

Located in Ewa Beach at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, the Bird of Paradise restaurant offers a Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday brunch costs $59 per adult ($29.50 for children ages 6-12; $49 for seniors age 60 and older).

Brunch highlights include a chef’s station with crab legs, featured catch of the day, mochiko chicken, pancit bihon, au gratin potatoes and more. The carving station boasts slow-roasted prime rib that’s carved to order and served with au jus and creamy horseradish. Traditional breakfast fare includes assorted pastries, bacon and pork link sausage, taro pancakes and eggs Benedicts with hollandaise. You can also enjoy made-to-order omelets with a variety of fillings, ahi poke and clam poke, assorted dim sum, a saimin station with condiments, and desserts like chocolate mac-nut pies and the famous Prince Waikiki bread pudding.

Call 808-952-4784 or visit princewaikiki.com/bird-of-paradise.