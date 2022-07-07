comscore Hawaii Water Service gets OK to acquire assets of HOH Utilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Water Service gets OK to acquire assets of HOH Utilities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Water Service has received approval from the state Public Utilities Commission to acquire the assets of HOH Utilities LLC, moving the utility one step closer to establishing operations on Kauai. Hawaii Water is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group. Read more



