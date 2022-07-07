Hawaii Water Service gets OK to acquire assets of HOH Utilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Water Service has received approval from the state Public Utilities Commission to acquire the assets of HOH Utilities LLC, moving the utility one step closer to establishing operations on Kauai. Hawaii Water is a subsidiary of California Water Service Group.

HOH Utilities is a wastewater utility in the Poipu and Koloa area of Kauai County. With the acquisition, Hawaii Water will own and manage the utility, which currently serves almost 1,800 residential, commercial and resort customers, including three hotels, condominiums, multifamily housing, a golf course, and single-family homes.

Hawaii Water currently provides water, wastewater and/or recycled water utility services to almost 6,000 customers, including large resorts and condominium complexes, on Maui, Oahu and the Big Island.