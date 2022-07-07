comscore Man indicted in fatal shooting of his mother | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man indicted in fatal shooting of his mother

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Moana Garcia, who was found shot in the face at her Ewa home. Read more

