Man indicted in fatal shooting of his mother

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Moana Garcia, who was found shot in the face at her Ewa home. Read more

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Moana Garcia, who was found shot in the face at her Ewa home.

Josiah Kealiiaa Garcia, also known as Kealii, also was indicted on a charge of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

The indictment says that if he is convicted, Garcia may be sentenced to an extended term of imprisonment to protect the public because he is a multiple offender.

Garcia’s mother was found lifeless Friday with a gunshot wound to her face on the living room floor of her home at 91-1039 Muiona St. in West Loch Estates in Ewa.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia called police to report he had killed his mother, court documents said.

When police arrived at the home, they ordered Garcia to lie on the ground, handcuffed him and asked if anyone was in the residence.

“Josiah had uttered, ‘Just my mother’s dead corpse,’” according to court documents supporting probable cause for his arrest.

Garcia’s great-aunt Corrine Ballou was at the Garcia home when police arrived. She was distraught and told a police officer that she received a call from him, asking her to come over because he had hurt his mother, the court document said.

Garcia made his initial District Court appearance via video conference Tuesday.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center unable to post $1 million bail.