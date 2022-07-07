Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 7, 2022 Today Updated 10:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Bad Company 17, Hawaiians 16 Zen 10, Lokahi 0 Go Deep 18, P.H. Shipyard 10 Fat Katz 16, Ho’o Ikaika 15 Aikane 20, Firehouse 8 Makules 12, Yankees 4 Na Pueo 19, Xpress 13 Sportsmen 16, Hikina 13 Hui Ohana 23, Action 22 Waipio 24, Islanders 8 Golden Eagles 14, Na Kahuna 10 Da Hui Paddleboard Race At Haleiwa Monday Long Course (Turtle Bay Resort to Waimea Beach Park) 1. Tavita Maea 49:34. 2. Patrick Von 51:22. 3. Thomas Pule 51:57. 4. Laercio Cito 52:50. 5. Ryder Snow 53:06. 6. Ha‘aheo Foster-Blomfield 53:33. 7. Mark Shark 54:05. 8. Brian Kon 54:18. 9. Brian Brian 54:23. 10. Justin Akana 54:32. 11. Freddy Rangel 54:40. 12. Kala Thurston 55:20. 13. Hunter Anderson 55:37. 14. Eric Levora 55:41. 15. Ramsey Van Blyenburg 55:48. 16. Jason Beulefi 56:22. 17. Mark Miller 56:35. 18. Jane McKee 56:52. 19. Kahanu Amantiad 57:08. 20. Judd Engleman 57:10. 21. Kevin Vallente 57:32. 22. Daniel Kauai 58:01. 23. Wally Hamasaki 58:21. 24. Zak Shinall 58:25. 25. Joseph Kanana 58:43. Short Course Long Course (Sunset Beach to Waimea Beach Park) 1. Kai Hall 33:08. 2. Pierce Watumull 34:46. 3. Kirk Fritz 35:02. 4. Moana Jones Wong 35:11. 5. Zane Saenz 35:19. 6. Michael Bruneau 35:24. 7. Makana Pang 35:58. 8. Kevin Flanagan 36:29. 9. Jeff Chang 36:41. 10. Peter Takahashi 36:44. 11. Kanai Sharsh 36:45. 12. Tiger Doerner 36:46. 13. Ian Soutar 36:53. 14. Elijah Ozimec 36:55. 15. Mike Dowsett 37:02. 16. Jake Maki 37:05. 17. Cameron Crook 37:46. 18. Ginella Johnny 37:46. 19. Gavin Sutherland 37:50. 20. Andrew Pierce 37:52. 21. Ivykaui Blomfield 37:56. 22. Hiro Ito 38:06. 23. Pomai Hoapili 38:11. 24. Toa Pere 38:17. 25. Marley Sapp 38:45. Previous Story Television and radio – July 7, 2022