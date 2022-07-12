Lisa Mann was one of Hawaii’s finest during her athletic career … and after
- By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lisa Mann was a 32-year veteran of the Honolulu police force and was the acting deputy chief when she retired on June 1.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above is Mann as a University of Hawaii basketball player.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1984
Lisa Mann played basketball for the University of Hawaii before joining the Honolulu Police Department.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree