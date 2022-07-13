A trifecta of K-pop, drinks and delicious food
Kalbi ($25) and roasted pork belly ($25) are not overly seasoned so you can really taste the meats. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Whole cinnamon-spiced yangnyeom chicken ($26). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kimchi fried rice ($16) is a crowd pleaser. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Tteokbokki stew pot ($18). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Roasted pork belly ($25). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Crunchy potato pancake ($15). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
