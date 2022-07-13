Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking Gobble this up By Lynette Lo Tom Today Updated 2:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO When you want something healthier, why not use ground turkey to make a delicious burger? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When you want something healthier, why not use ground turkey to make a delicious burger? Turkey has less fat than most ground beef, so this recipe adds seasoned breadcrumbs and an egg to moisten it. If you only have plain breadcrumbs, add 1/2 teaspoon of Italian dry herbs to the mixture. Additional flavor comes from mayonnaise and wasabi. In Italian, mayonnaise is called aioli, a term commonly found on restaurant menus. You make your own sauce by mixing mayo with wasabi from a tube. If you aren’t grilling outside, a skillet with oil will sear a delicious turkey burger that you can make into a “deluxe” by adding tomato, onion and lettuce. Happy summer! Turkey Burgers with Wasabi Aioli Ingredients: • 1 pound ground turkey, substitute ground chicken • 1/4 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, substitute any breadcrumbs • 1 large egg • 1/2 teaspoon salt • 1/4 teaspoon pepper • 2 tablespoons neutral-tasting oil, such as vegetable or canola • 1/4 cup mayonnaise • 1 1/2 teaspoons wasabi (from tube, not powder) • 4 hamburger buns • 4 onion slices • 4 tomato slices • 4 lettuce leaves Directions: In a mixing bowl, combine the turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, salt and pepper. Form into 4 patties. Heat oil in a skillet on medium-high heat. When oil is hot, place patties in skillet and cook until the first side is browned, about 4 minutes. Turn burger and cook other side until your desired rareness, about 4 minutes for medium. While the burgers are cooking, warm the buns in a separate skillet or toast in oven. Mix mayonnaise with wasabi. To assemble burger, place bottom bun on a plate and spread about a tablespoon of the wasabi aioli, then add 1 tomato slice, 1 onion slice, 1 lettuce leaf, and then add top bun. Makes 4 burgers. Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram. Previous Story This cake is light and moist Next Story Spirit of the samurai