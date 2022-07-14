Kokua Line: Why doesn’t TSA machine at airports recognize Hawaii REAL ID?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Qu estion : Why doesn’t the TSA machine at airports recognize the Hawaii REAL ID (gold-star license)? I have been to many airports and the ID doesn’t scan in the system. If I’m at an airport with frequent Hawaii travelers, they know it doesn’t work in the system, but others ask for other IDs or a passport. One TSA agent in Honolulu said it is a well-known problem with Hawaii IDs. Why don’t they work and are we fixing it? Read more

Question: Why doesn’t the TSA machine at airports recognize the Hawaii REAL ID (gold-star license)? I have been to many airports and the ID doesn’t scan in the system. If I’m at an airport with frequent Hawaii travelers, they know it doesn’t work in the system, but others ask for other IDs or a passport. One TSA agent in Honolulu said it is a well-known problem with Hawaii IDs. Why don’t they work and are we fixing it?

Answer: Kokua Line has received similar complaints from multiple readers, some of whom specified airports where the Transportation Security Administration’s Credential Authentication Technology couldn’t read their Hawaii-issued REAL ID credential (gold-star driver’s license or state ID). Most complaints involved U.S. airports outside Hawaii, but a few mentioned the Honolulu airport.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation is aware of the problem and says it should be largely resolved by now. Here’s the emailed response from spokeswoman Shelly Kunishige:

“There was a credential screening issue that we worked with TSA to resolve through installation of a software patch. If your readers’ Hawaii credentials are still being rejected at HNL, they may have an ID with a bar code printing error. This happened on a small batch of Hawaii credentials so we are recommending that those who have experienced this visit their local DMV to apply for a free replacement. For the other airports you mentioned … we’ll have our Motor Vehicle Safety Office reach out to ensure the patch has been installed.”

Based on reader complaints, we had mentioned the Salt Lake City, Charlotte, N.C., and Denver airports, but the problem was not limited to TSA equipment at those locations.

After hearing back from Kunishige Wednesday, we emailed the TSA, asking for details about Hawaii’s “credential screening issue” and whether the federal agency is satisfied that the software patch solves the problem. A spokeswoman said she would research the issue and get back to us.

The TSA website explains at 808ne.ws/tsacat that the CAT system is used at about 120 airports throughout the country. The TSA describes CAT as a “security game changer” that provides “enhanced fraudulent ID detection capabilities while confirming the identity and flight information of travelers” passing through airport security checkpoints.

“When a CAT unit is in use, a TSA officer will ask travelers to provide their photo IDs. The officer will insert each photo ID into the CAT unit where the ID is scanned and analyzed,” the website says, explaining that the system is linked to the Secure Flight database.

Some readers said that since CAT could not read their gold-star Hawaii driver’s license or state ID, they were subjected to additional screening, which ranged from having to show their boarding pass and another form of identification to being searched.

As for the bar code printing error, which is a separate issue, about 30 people have replaced their Hawaii driver’s license on Oahu because of this problem, Kunishige said, citing information from the city.

Note: The TSA’s use of the CAT system is separate from enforcement of the U.S. REAL ID law, which is scheduled to begin in May of next year and will require adults to have a federally compliant form of identification to board domestic aircraft.

Mahalo

On July 1, I went to CVS Manana. After returning home, I realized my iPhone was nowhere to be found. … I realized that I had forgotten to retrieve it from the shopping basket when I cashed out my purchases. I immediately returned to the store, to learn that an honest customer had turned my phone in to store management. I was so relieved and grateful. I wish to thank the gentleman who found my phone and the staff at CVS Manana for their help. May goodwill be bestowed to all. Mahalo nui loa! — Grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.