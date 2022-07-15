Bishop Museum CEO Melanie Ide reconsiders resignation
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Melanie Ide, who previously said she was tendering her resignation, has now informed the board she “will not resign, citing pleas from the community that she stay,” the board’s statement said.
