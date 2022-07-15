comscore Medical aid in dying gaining more acceptance in Hawaii, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Medical aid in dying gaining more acceptance in Hawaii, report finds

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

A growing number of patients and physicians are participating in Hawaii’s medical-aid-in-dying program, but delays in the eligibility process continue to present challenges for terminally ill patients in their final days, according to the state Department of Health. Read more

Previous Story
Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties

Scroll Up