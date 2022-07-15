Hawaii Beat | Sports Carissa Moore only Hawaii surfer to advance in Corona Open By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was the lone local surfer to advance in the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was the lone local surfer to advance in the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa on Thursday. Moore advanced to the semifinals by defeating American Caroline Marks 14.50-8.93. However, fellow local surfer Gabriela Bryan lost to Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore 16.26-12.17. All three surfers with Hawaii ties were knocked out in the elimination round on the men’s side. Seth Moniz was eliminated by Brazil’s Miguel Pupo 12.30-11.66, Barron Mamiya lost to Kelly Slater 12.26-9.23, and Kolohe Andino was defeated by South Africa’s Jordy Smith 16.93-14.80. Previous Story Cindy Luis: Natalie Iwamoto helps HHSAA continue Patsy Mink’s legacy Next Story Television and radio – July 15, 2022