Carissa Moore only Hawaii surfer to advance in Corona Open

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was the lone local surfer to advance in the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa on Thursday. Read more

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore was the lone local surfer to advance in the Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa on Thursday.

Moore advanced to the semifinals by defeating American Caroline Marks 14.50-8.93. However, fellow local surfer Gabriela Bryan lost to Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore 16.26-12.17.

All three surfers with Hawaii ties were knocked out in the elimination round on the men’s side. Seth Moniz was eliminated by Brazil’s Miguel Pupo 12.30-11.66, Barron Mamiya lost to Kelly Slater 12.26-9.23, and Kolohe Andino was defeated by South Africa’s Jordy Smith 16.93-14.80.