$10 billion can go far, but not with rail project

Thanks to David Shapiro for keeping our attention on the cost of Oahu’s elevated rail (“Public left in dark on details of Honolulu’s rail recovery plan,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, June 12).

NASA’s $10 billion got us the James Webb Space Telescope.

The Republic of Panama’s $10 billion got us new locks on the Panama Canal.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s $10 billion may get us an elevated rail, with a shortened route.

Laura M. Fink

Makiki

Stop madness of more guns on our streets

If Hawaii has one of the lowest rates of gun violence, why are we now allowing more people to carry guns? So very disturbing!

Have we learned nothing from all of the mass shootings on the mainland?

Wake up, lawmakers, and please let’s not add to our already large crime rate. Obviously, allowing an increase in guns means there will be an increase in crime.

Please, please, stop this madness!

Kathryn Beamer

Manoa

Board actions harm Bishop Museum’s work

I was appalled to think that the chairman of the board of Bishop Museum would question or even doubt the integrity of Melanie Ide, with all of her previous recommendations and experiences (“Bishop Museum president to resign amid internal flap,” Star-Advertiser, July 13).

This is micromanagement at its worst. Not only are we disparaging Ide’s reputation but making Bishop Museum suffer from all this bad publicity. This is uncalled for. We have set back all that has been accomplished.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

