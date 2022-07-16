comscore Editorial: Keep masks on in school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep masks on in school

  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

It’s not so surprising, really, that Hawaii’s public schools will drop mandatory masking against COVID-19 when schools restart on Aug. 1. But is it wise? Read more

Letters: Downsize expectations for UH football program; Keep air travelers from crowding baggage claim; Bishop Museum CEO saved Greenwell Garden

