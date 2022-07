Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Choose committed, determined leaders

Aloha, fellow voters of Hawaii. The opportunity is arriving when we must determine if incumbents have fulfilled their last campaign promises, or if have we been mislead by those incumbents who have deserted their elected office before even completing their terms in office but are now seeking higher office.

Then we have the part-time politicians who have two full-time jobs simultaneously, but receive full benefits at the taxpayers’ expense.

With all the increasing corruption and scandals plaguing our political system, the time has finally arrived when individual performance will be the defining factor for candidates seeking entry into the political arena. Enough is enough. Health issues are being compromised on a daily basis, violent crimes are on the rise, previous promises of creating affordable housing are nowhere close to becoming a reality — unless you are talking about creating a tent city.

Voters of Hawaii, make your vote count. We need committed, determined leaders. If they fail to produce positive results well, at least they had their chance to do so. Next.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Trump should be barred from office

The authors of “A threat to the republic” (Star-Advertiser, June 22), were spot on in their assessment of former President Donald Trump’s threat to our nation should he be reelected in 2024. As they point out, he must be tried and convicted for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. That would be legal assurance that he would be barred from government office. Only that would ensure that the born billionaire would never be placed in the Oval Office again.

This is especially important because of the man’s attraction to his base of followers. Despite the fact that the U.S. presidency was his very first public office, he received 74 million popular votes. Although he lost by 7 million votes, many people find charm in his doltishness. But his attempt to overturn the 2020 election must disqualify the man from ever seeking office again.

It should be across-the-board maleficence to barter for illegitimate votes in our nation’s elections.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

Ho‘opili residents oppose high wires

I am a resident of the Ho‘opili community who recently discovered that high-voltage overhead transmission lines are being installed right outside my house, 29 feet away (“Ho‘opili residents concerned about overhead power lines,” Star-Advertiser, June 29).

When applying for permits, the developer, DR Horton, touted the visual aesthetics of the project. All indications were that utility lines would be underground. Some of my neighbors even asked and were told firsthand by the developer’s real estate agents that all utility lines would be underground.

Now, however, DR Horton is refusing to pay for the additional cost to underground those lines. Not only will these high-voltage overhead lines lower the value of our homes, they pose a safety and health risk. Who wants to live right under live wires? Ho‘opili residents feel betrayed by DR Horton and wish we had purchased homes at Koa Ridge.

Betty Arai

Ewa Beach

Sad to hear about Bishop Museum flap

As a card-carrying member of Bishop Museum for more than 40 years, as a former employee, as a former volunteer member of the Bishop Association Council, and as a historian who has spent hundreds of hours in the museum’s archives and library, I am greatly saddened to hear about the current museum controversy.

To all the staff at Bishop Museum, I send you my aloha and appreciation for all that you do each day to preserve our precious culture and history.

Nanette Napoleon

Kailua

