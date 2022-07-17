comscore State plans redevelopment of Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State plans redevelopment of Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The current waterfront area at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is seen on Thursday. The Department of Land and Natural Resources released the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor vision report with conceptual plans to redevelop the recreational area.

  • COURTESY AWSBH VISION REPORT A rendering shows the harbor community and education center serving as the main pedestrian entry to the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and Promenade.

  • COURTESY AWSBH VISION REPORT A rendering shows a planned promenade.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Department of Land and Natural Resources released the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor vision report with conceptual plans to redevelop the recreational area. A group learned to paddle surfboards at the harbor Thursday.

The state’s latest vision for redevelopment of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor calls for a partner willing to participate on an upgrade that focuses on delivering essential harbor functions, improving community amenities and preparing for climate change. Read more

