State plans redevelopment of Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:23 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The current waterfront area at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is seen on Thursday. The Department of Land and Natural Resources released the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor vision report with conceptual plans to redevelop the recreational area.
COURTESY AWSBH VISION REPORT
A rendering shows the harbor community and education center serving as the main pedestrian entry to the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and Promenade.
COURTESY AWSBH VISION REPORT
A rendering shows a planned promenade.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Department of Land and Natural Resources released the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor vision report with conceptual plans to redevelop the recreational area. A group learned to paddle surfboards at the harbor Thursday.