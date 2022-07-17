comscore David Shapiro: The Navy keeps getting sunk by its own lies on Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: The Navy keeps getting sunk by its own lies on Red Hill

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • JAMM AQUINO/ DEC. 28 A leading Red Hill critic is Ernest Lau, chief engineer of the Board of Water Supply, who denounced the defueling timetable the Navy submitted to the state Department of Health as “unacceptable.”

    A leading Red Hill critic is Ernest Lau, chief engineer of the Board of Water Supply, who denounced the defueling timetable the Navy submitted to the state Department of Health as “unacceptable.”

Just when we thought the lying and denying might end in the Red Hill fuel crisis that threatens Oahu’s major aquifer, we got a new shock: that despite Navy denials, there was video of November’s massive leak that fouled the drinking water of military families near Pearl Harbor. Read more

