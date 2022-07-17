comscore Dave Reardon: Mountain West latest conference to sacrifice rivalries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Mountain West latest conference to sacrifice rivalries

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

The Mountain West’s new scheduling format for football isn’t the end of the world. That’s still a few years down the road from now, when the top 40 percent or so of the programs break away from the rest of the NCAA and college athletics. Read more

