Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Hawaii’s ‘988’ hotline activated Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Saturday, Hawaii brought the national “988” telephone number online. Users who dial 988 from the 808 area code will reach the Hawaii Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis helpline, with access to crisis services, including suicide prevention, mental and emotional health support and substance abuse support. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Saturday, Hawaii brought the national “988” telephone number online. Users who dial 988 from the 808 area code will reach the Hawaii Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis helpline, with access to crisis services, including suicide prevention, mental and emotional health support and substance abuse support. Hawaii transitioned to phone-calling that includes the 808 area code to enable activation of the 988 help line. People who call 988 from other area codes will be connected with a crisis center in another state. Previous Story Editorial: Protect access to reproductive care