Off the News: Hawaii’s ‘988’ hotline activated

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Saturday, Hawaii brought the national “988” telephone number online. Users who dial 988 from the 808 area code will reach the Hawaii Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis helpline, with access to crisis services, including suicide prevention, mental and emotional health support and substance abuse support. Read more

On Saturday, Hawaii brought the national “988” telephone number online. Users who dial 988 from the 808 area code will reach the Hawaii Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis helpline, with access to crisis services, including suicide prevention, mental and emotional health support and substance abuse support.

Hawaii transitioned to phone-calling that includes the 808 area code to enable activation of the 988 help line. People who call 988 from other area codes will be connected with a crisis center in another state.