Off the News: Hawaii’s ‘988’ hotline activated

On Saturday, Hawaii brought the national “988” telephone number online. Users who dial 988 from the 808 area code will reach the Hawaii Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis helpline, with access to crisis services, including suicide prevention, mental and emotional health support and substance abuse support. Read more

