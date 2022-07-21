Hawaii Coast Guard cutters deliver water to parched Kiribati
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
-
USCG
Potable water and other supplies were
offloaded Tuesday from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Juniper in
Kiritimati
Island, Kiribati.
