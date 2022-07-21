Hawaii Coast Guard cutters deliver water to parched Kiribati

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As drought grips the island nation of Kiribati south of Hawaii, Honolulu-based Coast Guardsmen have been making deliveries of potable drinking water and other supplies.

The government of the Republic of Kiribati declared a state of disaster June 11 amid lasting drought conditions caused by below-normal rainfall this year.

Earlier this month the Honolulu-based fast response cutter CGC Oliver Berry sailed to Kiribati and spent two days offloading drinking water, wrapping up July 8 before returning to Honolulu. According to the World Food Program, the delivery included water purification tablets, soap and portable water field-testing kits to help Kiribati authorities monitor water quality at source and household levels.

On Wednesday the Coast Guard buoy tender CGC Juniper delivered over 4,000 gallons of safe drinking water, 200 buckets with lids, 600 10-liter water containers and two 10,000-liter water bladders, according to a news release from the Coast Guard’s 14th District.

“This mission is a great example of the Coast Guard’s commitment to being a partner in the Blue Pacific and helping respond to a climate crisis,” said 14th District commander Rear Adm. Michael Day in the news release. “We are proud to work alongside USAID and UNICEF to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Kiribati. The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to partner with Pacific Island Countries building climate resilience in the region.”

Kiribati is about 2,400 miles south of Hawaii and has a population of about 119,000, most of whom live on the island of Tarawa. In recent years it has become the site of geopolitical competition as Chinese influence has grown.

In 2019 Kiribati President Taneti Maamau cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and signed on to China’s Belt and Road initiative, a network of Beijing-funded infrastructure projects. The move proved divisive with members of Kiribati’s opposition, accusing Maamau of being bought off by Beijing.

Among planned upgrades is the renovation of a former U.S. military airfield from World War II. Some analysts charge that China’s plans for Kiribati are “dual use” — supporting civilian and military endeavors — but Chinese and I-Kiribati officals insist plans are purely geared toward infrastructure and business.

The U.S. and its regional allies have been making a push to maintain influence in Pacific island nations as Chinese investment flows into the region. In January, Japanese media reported that Japan intends to open a new embassy in Kiribati later this year.

Last week Vice President Kamala Harris announced new investments in the Pacific including a new embassy in Kiribati in a virtual address to the Pacific Islands Forum.