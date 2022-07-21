Public input sought for new University of Hawaii strategic plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All Hawaii residents are invited to participate in a short online survey that will help the University of Hawaii set priorities as it builds a new strategic plan for 2023 to 2029.

The survey is available online until 11:59 p.m. Friday and takes about five minutes to complete.

Public input is a critical component in the creation of the new strategic plan, and “anyone interested in the future of Hawaii’s only public higher education system” is invited to participate, a UH news release said.

To participate in the community survey, go to 808ne.ws/UHsurvey.

The UH Board of Regents has been weighing how the 10-­campus university should continue to be developed as an Indigenous-­serving institution, provider of online education, supplier of the state’s workforce, and other roles.

Part of the community survey asks respondents to rank in importance UH’s roles in various state issues related to economic diversification, job training, equitable academic opportunity and access, Hawaiian culture, and climate and sustainability.

The community survey follows a recent survey of current UH students, faculty, staff and administrators, and several virtual town halls.

The university, which has nearly 46,300 students and 9,200 employees, is aiming to produce a first draft of the strategic plan in September, and at that time the community will be invited to provide reactions and feedback.

A final draft is expected to go to the UH Board of Regents for approval in November, when there also will be an opportunity for public input.