comscore Public input sought for new University of Hawaii strategic plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public input sought for new University of Hawaii strategic plan

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

All Hawaii residents are invited to participate in a short online survey that will help the University of Hawaii set priorities as it builds a new strategic plan for 2023 to 2029. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii police union endorses Aiona for governor

Scroll Up