David Shapiro: Hawaii Carpenters Union wields oversize political hammer

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  Rep. Sylvia Luke bluntly called out excessive spending and shady tactics by the carpenters' political action committee.

Since the local Carpenters Union super PAC spent $3 million smearing former Gov. Ben Caye­tano in his 2012 anti-rail mayoral race against Kirk Caldwell — for which it apologized after attaining its goal — politicians have tread lightly around the carpenters and rail lest they be next in the crosshairs. Read more

