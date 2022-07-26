comscore 2 more face charges in Hawaii island housing fraud involving millions of dollars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 more face charges in Hawaii island housing fraud involving millions of dollars

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • July 25, 2022 CTY Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Attorney General Clare Connors and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Steven B. Merrill, Honolulu office. Press conference to announce filing of charges relating to fraud and public corruption - U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Building,

    July 25, 2022 CTY Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Attorney General Clare Connors and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Steven B. Merrill, Honolulu office. Press conference to announce filing of charges relating to fraud and public corruption - U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Building,

Two Hawaii island lawyers are among four alleged co- conspirators in what federal authorities call a housing scheme that defrauded Hawaii County of millions of dollars and deprived its residents of affordable housing. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii voters support legalizing recreational cannabis, but split on legalizing gambling

Scroll Up