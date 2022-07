Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Remember the fallen who served in Korea

Today, July 27, marks the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. The Korean War armistice was signed on July 27, 1953.

In a well-hidden area on the state Capitol grounds are some black marble squares with names of those who lost their Iives in that war, which was called a “conflict” for a long time. My brother-in-law, who was killed in action there after surviving the battle in France with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, is one of those whose name is engraved in the black marble.

Every time I go by there, I hardly see any flowers. There should be a marker to remember these soldiers from Hawaii who were sent to Korea without adequate winter clothing. Many of them returned home suffering from frostbite and other rigors of war, my late brother being one of them.

Let us not forget all those who served our country, some sacrificing their lives, so we may have the freedom we enjoy today.

Elayne Funakoshi

Pearl City

Red Hill shows military is unprepared for war

Red Hill has been all over the news since the latest leaks poisoned the population on and near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

David Shapiro summarized it well (“The Navy keeps getting sunk by its own lies on Red Hill,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, July 17). An article the next day provided more horrid details (“Navy secretary in Hawaii to observe RIMPAC,” Star-Advertiser, July 18).

Among many such details: “The shipyards that maintain U.S. ships have fallen into disrepair, and there is a maintenance backlog for the Navy’s ships and subs, which have been conducting constant operations worldwide,” and, “Regional operations demand millions of gallons of fuel.”

How would this Navy fare in an actual war, such as in the China Sea, if the ship captains and others try to save themselves from their mistakes, and feed misinformation upward to the admirals and strategists who make deployment and other decisions?

Sadly, Red Hill tells us volumes about that. We are not ready for a war. We need to tell the truth about that.

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

Find solutions to spill at Honouliuli plant

Red Hill has caused outrage among the public, environment groups, politicians and the state, as evidenced by all the media coverage. It is a problem that needs to be addressed.

However, I only read one or two small articles on the 25 million-gallon spill at Honouliuli Treatment plant in Ewa. Why has there been no outrage in this instance?

We need to point fingers at ourselves just as much as we are pointing them at the Navy.

Stop the finger-pointing and find solutions.

Christine Bueno

Waipahu

Tax director wrong about GET’s impact

The commentary by state tax director, Isaac Choy, despite all his claimed tax experience, is wrong (“GET not as regressive as some believe,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, July 24).

The definition of “regressive tax” is one that places a tax burden on lower- income earners rather than upper, middle and high-income earners. That’s basic economics.

Choy’s mitigation of the regressiveness of the general excise tax regarding people on food stamps, or those with poverty-level incomes who can get a tax break on food when they file their returns, is not an excuse for GET’s regressiveness on the lower- income working poor.

His claim that prescription medicine is not taxable may be true, but over-the-counter medications, prescribed medical devices and supplies are taxed. The poor families where parents work multiple jobs to get by are still left in the cold buying food and medical supplies.

Let’s be fair with GET taxation. Cut food and medical supplies from taxation; don’t load it onto tourists.

Try a 1- or 2-cent-per-gallon tax on petroleum and liquefied natural gas fuels to cover the revenue loss.

John Shockley

Makakilo

Waimanalo residents caught in roadwork

Due to ongoing construction projects in both directions along Kalanianaole Highway, Waimanalo residents are stuck between Kailua and Hawaii Kai every weekday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Often there is an up to 30-minute wait going either way. Very little if any ongoing work can be observed, other than by the hard-working police officers directing traffic.

This state of affairs is more than an annoyance. It is a major inconvenience, to say the least.

Since the delays are unpredictable, scheduling doctor appointments or other time-sensitive events is extremely problematic. These frustrating delays have gone on far too long with no end in sight.

One cannot help but question a planning process that literally traps an entire community between two separate construction areas.

Can’t we do better than this?

Stephanie Pintz

Waimanalo

