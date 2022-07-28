Scoreboard – July 28, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

FRIDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

BABE RUTH REGIONALS

13-under

At Price, Utah

Wednesday

Kado Hawaii 13, Carbon, Utah 3 (5 inn.)

W—Kawai Park. Leading hitter—KH: Jonah Brub 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Kado Hawaii (3-0) will face Westchester, Calif., today in the winner’s bracket semifinals.

GOLF

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Durwin Tanimoto, Honolulu July 20 Honolulu Country Club 4 145 6-iron

Sarah Chun, Kaneohe July 22 Ted Makalena GC 17 100 9-wood

Mami Lajoie, Aiea July 24 Honolulu Country Club 14 86 9-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.