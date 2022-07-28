Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 28, 2022 Today Updated 8:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL BABE RUTH REGIONALS 13-under At Price, Utah Wednesday Kado Hawaii 13, Carbon, Utah 3 (5 inn.) W—Kawai Park. Leading hitter—KH: Jonah Brub 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Kado Hawaii (3-0) will face Westchester, Calif., today in the winner’s bracket semifinals. GOLF LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Durwin Tanimoto, Honolulu July 20 Honolulu Country Club 4 145 6-iron Sarah Chun, Kaneohe July 22 Ted Makalena GC 17 100 9-wood Mami Lajoie, Aiea July 24 Honolulu Country Club 14 86 9-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted. Previous Story Marcus Mariota named starter, remains eager for another shot with Falcons Next Story Television and radio - July 28, 2022