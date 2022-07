Scoreboard – July 28, 2022

GOLF LOCAL ACES NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB Durwin Tanimoto, Honolulu July 20 Honolulu Country Club 4 145 6-iron Sarah Chun, Kaneohe July 22 Ted Makalena GC 17 100 9-wood Mami Lajoie, Aiea July 24 Honolulu Country Club 14 86 9-iron Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service