Nonprofit purchase deal protects Paiko Ridge in perpetuity
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Courtesy Ann Marie Kirk
A nonprofit has purchased Paiko Ridge lands in Kuliouou, which will help preserve and maintain the area in perpetuity.
COURTESY ANNE MARIE KIRK
A large swath of Paiko Ridge in East Honolulu will now be protected from development, thanks to a deal brokered by a nonprofit group, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui.
COURTESY ANNE MARIE KIRK
A view from Paiko Ridge looking toward Diamond Head.
-
COURTESY LIVABLE HAWAII KAI HUI
A large swath of Paiko Ridge in East Honolulu will now be protected from development, thanks to a deal brokered by a nonprofit group, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui, to purchase the lands from its landowner.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree