Nonprofit purchase deal protects Paiko Ridge in perpetuity

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

  • Courtesy Ann Marie Kirk

    A nonprofit has purchased Paiko Ridge lands in Kuliouou, which will help preserve and maintain the area in perpetuity.

    COURTESY ANNE MARIE KIRK

