Scoreboard – July 30, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

BABE RUTH REGIONALS

Friday

13-under At Price, Utah

Kado Hawaii 5, Torrance, Calif. 4

W—John Miyamoto. S—Jace Akiona

Leading hitters—KH: John Miyamoto 2-3, 2b; Rand Gushiken 2-3.

Kado Hawaii (4-1) will face Westchester, Calif. in today’s final. Kado Hawaii will have to beat Westchester twice to claim the championship.

14-under At Hanford, Calif.

Hawaii Elite ’26 13, Heartwell, Calif. 3 (5 inn.)

W—Deagan Kawahakui. S—Judah Ota.

Leading hitters—HE: Ota 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Landen Kaneshiro 3b, 4 RBIs.

Hawaii Elite ‘26 (3-1) will face Tri-Valley, Calif. in today’s final. Hawaii Elite ‘26 will have to beat Tri-Valley twice to claim the championship.

15-under At Cerritos, Calif.

Palo Alto, Calif. 9, Spartans 1

The Spartans finished the tournament in third place with a 2-2 record.