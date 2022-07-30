Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 30, 2022 Today Updated 10:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL BABE RUTH REGIONALS Friday 13-under At Price, Utah Kado Hawaii 5, Torrance, Calif. 4 W—John Miyamoto. S—Jace Akiona Leading hitters—KH: John Miyamoto 2-3, 2b; Rand Gushiken 2-3. Kado Hawaii (4-1) will face Westchester, Calif. in today’s final. Kado Hawaii will have to beat Westchester twice to claim the championship. 14-under At Hanford, Calif. Hawaii Elite ’26 13, Heartwell, Calif. 3 (5 inn.) W—Deagan Kawahakui. S—Judah Ota. Leading hitters—HE: Ota 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Landen Kaneshiro 3b, 4 RBIs. Hawaii Elite ‘26 (3-1) will face Tri-Valley, Calif. in today’s final. Hawaii Elite ‘26 will have to beat Tri-Valley twice to claim the championship. 15-under At Cerritos, Calif. Palo Alto, Calif. 9, Spartans 1 The Spartans finished the tournament in third place with a 2-2 record. Previous Story Television and radio - July 30, 2022