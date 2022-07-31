Letters: Homeless intimidate Chinatown elderly; Target influence of campaign donors; GET an oppressive burden on seniors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Target influence of campaign donors

I am strongly in support of ethics reform at all levels of our government. The corruption and influence peddling this year has brought the need clearly into focus. The reforms needed include not just those dealing with outright corruption, but with influence bought by campaign contributions. Take a look at those who contribute to the campaigns of lawmakers who bully through questionable legislation.

One good starting point for reform would be campaign finance and term limits. We desperately need all our elected officials to be committed to doing what is right for Hawaii as we confront major challenges.

The commission chaired by retired Judge Daniel Foley and all its recommendations need our full support (“Public weighs in on government reform in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, July 28).

Barbara Mathews

Kailua

GET an oppressive burden on seniors

The general excise tax (GET) is as regressive as most Hawaiian residents believe, despite Isaac W. Choy’s otherworldly attempt to discount it (“GET not as regressive as some believe,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 24).

Although people in the bottom 20% of income are eligible for income tax credits, this does not mean they are not paying taxes on foodstuffs, and it leaves 80% of residents taxed on food, which includes a major portion of those who cannot afford inflationary electricity charges and food prices.

Most important, seniors on fixed incomes whose medicine prices are excessive are forced to pay budget-busting taxes on essential food and drugs without a COLA or a way to increase their monthly incomes. Medical supplies essential to caregiving also are taxed, and over-the-counter medicines are sometimes necessary.

Getting rid of the GET on food and medical necessities will reduce oppressive fees in this supposedly Democratic state.

Better yet, add a caregiving tax credit for those who require daily care, just as a child tax credit is allowed for those caring for their offspring.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Downtown Honolulu

Choy’s perspective on GET well taken

Thank you for the excellent commentary tax director Issac Choy (“GET not as regressive as some believe,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 24).

Choy did a great job of showing why the general excise tax is not regressive as it is applied to food and pharmaceuticals — a widespread misbelief held by many, including me. I can’t believe I never noticed it is not applied to prescription medicines. And his points about the SNAP programs and low-income tax credits is well taken. This bleeding-heart liberal will never advocate for a GET waiver on those two items again.

Valerie Koenig

St. Louis Heights

Homeless intimidate Chinatown elderly

Over the past year, the problem fronting 175 N. Hotel St. has been getting worse ever since the city cleared River Street of the homeless. With nowhere to go, some of the homeless have made their home in front of our apartment building.

Because the majority of residents are elderly and of foreign descent, they are confronted with racial remarks and swearing. A lot of the homeless are mentally challenged and I’m worried that one day they might get physical, pushing or punching a resident. We also have found homeless people wandering around our apartment complex after following an elderly resident through our front gate.

During the evening, they take up the whole sidewalk, at times forcing residents to walk on Hotel Street to avoid confrontations.

With no restrooms, they use the trees and doorways to relieve themselves. This causes a big health problem, not only for the residents, but for store owners, patrons and the general public.

What compounds the problem is the city hasn’t pressure- washed the sidewalks around Chinatown in months.

Russell Suga

Chinatown

Trump, GOP follow playbook of a tyrant

Donald Trump and Mike Pence agree that the survival of the U.S. depends on the GOP (“Trump, Pence put GOP divide on full display,” Star-Advertiser, July 27).

This is the GOP fear tactic to equate Democrats with socialists, communists and fascists. Other than a minor extreme fringe, Democrats support capitalism. Yet they understand that the “equality” our Founding Fathers talked about requires regulation by the government to create an even playing field for all regardless of race, sex, gender, religion, or other factors. As James Madison said, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.”

The article also said that Trump remains by far the top choice among Republican primary voters. In other words, the GOP supports undermining our democracy in Trump fashion.

If you really are concerned with the survival of the U.S., watch Netflix’s ”How to Become a Tyrant,” and note how much of the tyrant’s playbook already is being used by Trump and the GOP. Now that is scary!

Pat Caldwell

Kailua

