Hawaii kicking group practicing with a purpose
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kelly Ong, a former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player, is in charge of maintaining the practice fields.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa wears two gloves when playing guard but removes the right glove when he plays center.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Matthew Shipley kicks a field goal against the San Diego State Aztecs on Nov. 6.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree