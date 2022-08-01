comscore Hawaii public schools hope for a return to normalcy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii public schools hope for a return to normalcy

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hookele Elementary School in Kapolei will welcome students back to school Wednesday. Above, third grade teachers Jessica Patterson, left, Meagan Kautz and Ron Baraoidan prepared classroom materials Thursday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Parents and community members gathered Friday at Pearl City Highlands Elementary School to give input at a meeting with the Board of Education.

On a recent humid Kapolei morning, as Hookele Elementary School teacher Meagan Kautz busily readied her classroom for the start of the new school year, she was not thinking much for the moment about pandemic learning loss, masking rules, mass violence or any of the other heavy issues that have dominated the headlines about schools in the past year. Read more

