Outdoor dining will reclaim public spaces; Media ignore effects of big money on politics; Congress puts politics first on burn pits bill. Read more

The city will again conditionally allow restaurants to use outdoor space for dining (“Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces restart of city’s outdoor dining program,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, July 28). This provides two major benefits: increased consumer choice for those averse to indoor dining, and reclaiming long- neglected public places.

Many of us have warned that COVID-19 wouldn’t magically disappear. Previously, I pointed out how many elderly residents will not dine indoors, since government has emboldened the COVID unconscientious. Outdoor dining provides a safer option for the conscientious.

Here in the Gathering Place, we have had for too long few places to gather. Now, there are valid privatization concerns. But current sidewalk conditions in neighborhoods like Chinatown are poor, deterring those of us who actually walk. Shared-use has proven it can bring people back. As we gather outdoors, we better understand our world and vest ourselves in its care.

I hope Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s best new initiative succeeds.

Dylan Armstrong

Manoa

Negative campaigning could hurt candidates

It has become more worrisome to see the divisiveness and negativity presented in Dan Nakaso’s article (“New era of negative campaigning begins,” Star-Advertiser, July 31), as they deter the sense of citizenship and fellowship needed in our respective communities to better address our many areas of concern.

To those who engage in such tactics, take heed that you actually may be contributing to having your candidates considered less favorably by others outside your respective groups. A certain “guilt by association” may render candidates less desirable by the larger voting public, particularly in light of recent discoveries of actual corruption and unethical behavior by our locally elected officials.

Possibly, members of the silent majority are anxiously awaiting to express their voices in support of those making the effort to do things better — but, also right — for the well-being, benefit and greater good of citizens and communities.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Media ignore effects of big money on politics

In terms of following the money in politics, our local mainstream media seem completely lost or willfully ignorant.

They not only continue to ignore the sources of the big money raised and spent by the ostensible frontrunner in the Democratic primary race for governor, they also ignore up to $1 million the same candidate reportedly received in private employment, as well as being paid $160,000 annually by taxpayers since 2018.

Instead, local mainstream media seem intent on trying to change the subject by accusing other Democratic candidates for governor of trivial pursuits.

So if local mainstream media have become public relations firms for politicians preferred by the local ruling class — i.e., the top 40% who are not living paycheck to paycheck — perhaps they should hire a PR firm to pretend to be objective journalists to convince we, the people, otherwise.

Thomas Brandt

Downtown Honolulu

Without will to fight it, warming will get worse

You think things are bad now? It’s going to get worse, a lot worse. Global warming is wreaking havoc. Drought and heat this summer will decimate crops. Farmers will have to sell off their livestock as they will not be able to afford it, or may be unable even find grain for feed. This will mean the price of every foodstuff and even water will skyrocket.

The demand for electricity will increase air conditioner usage as much of America hits triple-digit temperatures.

And it’s not just America. Europe is facing roasting temperatures, killing hundreds. In China, 70% of its water and 41% of its land are too polluted for human use because of industrial waste, forcing China to import even more goods or, at worst, invade adjacent countries for their resources. African and Asian nations will face extreme famine as food becomes out of reach.

Every year Republicans have blocked efforts to combat global warming. This is the price we now will pay, not for ignorance, but greed.

I fear it is now too late as we stare into the depths of the abyss.

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

Congress puts politics first on burn pits bill

Shame on Congress for not passing the burn pit bill (“Jon Stewart rips Republicans stalling veteran health care bill,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, July 29). Sadly, there are people on both sides who refuse to support an action purely because it may be a “win” for the opposite party — putting politics before their constituents.

Looking at the list of Republicans who opposed the burn pit bill, there are few surprises, except possibly U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. What happened to the days of putting people first, ahead of party loyalty?

Carol Schmus

Mililani

