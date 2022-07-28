Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces restart of city’s outdoor dining program

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference today to discuss the recent signing of Bill 27, which restarts the city’s outdoor sidewalk dining program.

Joining Blangiardi was Honolulu City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina, Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi, Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka, and Yakitori Hachibei Managing Director Robert Yamazaki.

The bill, which was unanimously approved by the Honolulu City Council earlier this month, allows restaurants to apply for a one-year permit to operate dining service on the sidewalk directly outside of its storefront.

