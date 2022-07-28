comscore Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces restart of city’s outdoor dining program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces restart of city’s outdoor dining program

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:46 pm

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference today to discuss the recent signing of Bill 27, which restarts the city’s outdoor sidewalk dining program.

Joining Blangiardi was Honolulu City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaaina, Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi, Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka, and Yakitori Hachibei Managing Director Robert Yamazaki.

The bill, which was unanimously approved by the Honolulu City Council earlier this month, allows restaurants to apply for a one-year permit to operate dining service on the sidewalk directly outside of its storefront.

Check back later for video of Blangiardi’s remarks.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
HFD briefly evacuates lower One Archer Lane floors due to unknown gas odor
Next Story
Firefighters rescue dog that fell off paddleboard at Kaneohe Bay

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up