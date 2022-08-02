comscore Lung group urges early screening in Hawaii for cancer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lung group urges early screening in Hawaii for cancer

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Lung cancer still remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in Hawaii, according to the American Lung Association. It is also the leading cause of cancer deaths nationwide. Read more

