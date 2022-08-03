Cool beans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Traditional Japanese yokan is a gelatin-like dessert made with mashed red beans. This twist on the recipe uses black beans and keeps them whole, creating a multitextured, deep, dark dish.

The key ingredient is agar-agar powder, a vegan substitute for gelatin (which includes animal products). Look for it in natural food stores, or order it online.

Black Bean Yokan

Ingredients for beans:

• 1 pound dry black beans, soaked overnight and drained

• 5 cups water

• 3 cups sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for yokan:

• 4 1/2 cups water

• Peel from 1 medium orange (organic if possible)

• Pinch salt

• 2 tablespoons agar-agar powder Directions:

Cook beans: Place beans in pressure cooker with water.

Cook on high pressure 10 minutes, then let pressure release naturally (or simmer on stovetop until tender, 60-90 minutes).

Stir in salt and sugar while beans and liquid are still hot. Let cool (refrigerate overnight if you have time).

Taste chilled beans and add more sugar if needed.

To prepare yokan: Bring water to boil in a large pot. Add orange peel; boil 10 minutes, until fragrant.

Remove orange peel. Add pinch of salt.

Reduce heat to simmer; add agar-agar powder and stir to dissolve, then simmer until thickened, at least 5 minutes.

Add beans and return mixture to boil. Pour into 9-by-13-inch cake pan; refrigerate.

When firm, cut into squares.

Serves 10-12.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including adjustment of seasoning): 90 calories, 2 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.