Crave | Very Veggie

Cool beans

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 3:53 p.m.
Traditional Japanese yokan is a gelatin-like dessert made with mashed red beans. This twist on the recipe uses black beans and keeps them whole, creating a multitextured, deep, dark dish. Read more

