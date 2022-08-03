Wild about this soup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Years ago, I fell in love with the texture of wild rice when my brother-in-law from Minnesota introduced it to me. Wild rice is Minnesota’s official grain, and his family would often give us the black-colored grain that is beloved by many Native American tribes. Nowadays, it is easy to find in grocery stores and is second only to oats as a grain source for protein — and it’s gluten free. It is not a rice and is closer to barley with its chewy texture. This soup recipe, which must date back to the 1950s, uses cream of mushroom and cream of chicken canned soups, and is a very easy way to enjoy the unique texture. Cook the grain for about 30 minutes, until tender. Then add bacon bits, two canned soups and milk, and you have a great pot of soup for your family. Want more decadence? Top it with grated cheese that will melt in the creamy, comforting soup.

Easy Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients:

• 1 cup raw wild rice

• 4 strips bacon, more if you want to use as garnish

• 1 can (10.5 ounces) cream of mushroom soup, substitute cream of celery soup

• 1 can (10.5 ounces) cream of chicken soup

• 3 soup cans (about 3-3/4 cups) any type of milk

• Optional: 1 cup grated cheese of your choice

Directions:

In a large pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil, add wild rice, reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain. In a skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Add bacon and wild rice to pot with soups and simmer for 10 minutes. Reserve a small amount if you would like to use as garnish. Add cheese before serving, if using. Garnish with bacon bits, if using. Serve hot.

Makes 6-8 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.