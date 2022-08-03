comscore You'll want a 'pizza' this | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
You’ll want a ‘pizza’ this

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:18 p.m.
  • With add-on ingredients available for $1-$3, it can be tempting to build on to the house pizzas, but classics like the Margherita need no tampering. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Hot honey pizza ($20). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Dadi fries ($14). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Carbonara pizza ($20). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Antipasti salad ($16). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

Pizza Dadi at Ward Centre fills the spot that was recently home to Goma Tei. The layout of the restaurant hasn’t changed, so you’ll still find a combination of tables along with plenty of counter seating that once maximized space for ramen bowls. Read more

