Wealth of Health: Breakthrough blood test can detect multiple cancers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Wealth of Health

Wealth of Health: Breakthrough blood test can detect multiple cancers

  • By Ira Zunin
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The future has arrived in the battle against cancer. A single blood test can now screen for over 50 cancers. While not yet broadly covered by insurance, this diagnostic tool has the potential to revolutionize the way we find cancers. It also enables early identification, which typically improves treatment outcomes and optimizes survival rates by finding disease before it spreads. Read more

