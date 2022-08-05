Monkeypox case on Maui brings Hawaii’s total to 12

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Health on Thursday announced an additional case of monkeypox in a Maui resident who traveled outside of the state, bringing the number of cases in Hawaii to 12. Read more

The news of the additional case comes as U.S. health officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency — a step that could increase access to treatments, services and funds to fight the virus.

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health,” said state Deputy Epidemi­ o­logist Dr. Nathan Tan in a news release. “We continue to ensure that case investigation continues, and that testing and vaccination are available — especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak.”

Hawaii’s first monkeypox case was reported June 3 in an adult Oahu resident who had recently traveled to an area with confirmed monkeypox cases and who was hospitalized at Tripler Army Medical Center.

Since then the number of cases on Oahu have grown to nine, and at least one case each has been confirmed on Hawaii island, Kauai and Maui. The case on Kauai was a nonresident diagnosed on the Garden isle, with a history of travel outside of the state.

DOH began offering appointments July 27 for the first dose of monkeypox vaccinations to Hawaii residents ages 18 and older at higher risk.

So far, DOH said it has distributed nearly 1,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox statewide, including to partner providers working in communities disproportionately affected by the outbreak.

DOH said appointments are still available and that it is working to make more available this month.

Supplies are limited, so only first doses are currently being administered, although Jynneos is usually given as two doses four weeks apart.

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center received the vaccines Thursday, and is getting ready to take appointments from those eligible next week at its main campus in Waianae and West Oahu Clinic in Kapo­lei. WCCHC urges those interested to stay tuned for more details coming soon.

Jacob Schafer, WCCHC director of infection control and employee health, said the federal declaration should raise more awareness about monkeypox and free up more resources to help states battle the virus.

“From my perspective it’s way overdue,” he said.

With just 12 cases in Hawaii, so far, the state has not seen the exponential growth of places such as California, New York or Illinois, which declared states of emergency due to their monkepox outbreaks prior to the national declaration.

As of Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 7,100 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases across the U.S., a number that some experts say is underreported due to lack of access to testing.

“We’ve been really lucky so far,” said Schafer. “The luck may not hold out, but that’s giving us lead time now to get vaccinations out to providers and health centers and to get these systems in place so that if and when these cases do increase, we should be more prepared than what we’ve seen in a lot of other states.”

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is in the same family of viruses as smallpox, according to CDC.

Infection often begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarm or groin area, which is oftentimes followed by rashes or sores on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals.

However, some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms, according to CDC, while others experience only a rash. People generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Health officials said while most people diagnosed with monkeypox experience mild to moderate illness, the rash and sores can be itchy and painful.

DOH said nationwide, current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. In Hawaii at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men.

However, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

MONKEYPOX VACCINES

Monkeypox vaccinations are available to those who meet the following criteria:

>> People who have had exposure to other people with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the past 14 days.

>> Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and transgender people with high-risk intimate contact in venues or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the past 14 days.

To make an appointment or learn more, call DOH at 808-586-4462 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. People can leave a voicemail outside of these hours.

On Maui, appointments for monkeypox vaccines are available through the Malama i ke Ola Health Center by calling 808-871-7772.