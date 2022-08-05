Monkeypox case on Maui brings Hawaii’s total to 12
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:46 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Jacob Schafer, director of infection control and employee health at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, prepares monkeypox vaccines. The state Department of Health delivered the monkeypox vaccines to WCCHC’s Adult Medicine Clinic in Waianae on Thursday. WCCHC expects to offer the vaccines to those eligible at the Waianae main campus and West Oahu Clinic in Kapolei, starting next week.