Monkeypox case on Maui brings Hawaii's total to 12 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Monkeypox case on Maui brings Hawaii’s total to 12

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Jacob Schafer, director of infection control and employee health at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, prepares monkeypox vaccines. The state Department of Health delivered the monkeypox vaccines to WCCHC’s Adult Medicine Clinic in Waianae on Thursday. WCCHC expects to offer the vaccines to those eligible at the Waianae main campus and West Oahu Clinic in Kapolei, starting next week.

The state Department of Health on Thursday announced an additional case of monkeypox in a Maui resident who traveled outside of the state, bringing the number of cases in Hawaii to 12. Read more

