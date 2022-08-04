comscore U.S. declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

U.S. declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

  • By Bloomberg News
  • Today
  • Updated 8:46 am
  • LEA SUZUKI/SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses, in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, July 29, in San Francisco. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said today.

    LEA SUZUKI/SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses, in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, July 29, in San Francisco. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said today.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Daniel Rofin, 41, receives a vaccine against monkeypox from a health professional in medical center in Barcelona, Spain, July 26. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said today.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Daniel Rofin, 41, receives a vaccine against monkeypox from a health professional in medical center in Barcelona, Spain, July 26. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said today.

U.S. health officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a step aimed at facilitating access to more funding to fight the virus.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced the emergency today in a telephone press conference. The virus has spread to more than 26,000 people globally in just a few months, leading the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23. The US leads the world in known monkeypox cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The emergency declaration in the US will free up federal funding for health agencies and can also fast-track the development of therapeutics or diagnostics.

“We are anticipating that we may be able to get more access to federal funds to be able to enhance this response even further,” Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said July 28 in a press conference.

Declaring a public health emergency declaration could be a major turning point in the US response, Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University’s national and global health law institute, said today.

“The window for containing monkeypox is rapidly closing, but I think it is possible to contain the outbreak,” Gostin said. “But we need a revved-up response at the federal and state level. And that includes declaring a national emergency.”

Some 600,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Jynneos, a vaccine that can be used against monkeypox, have been delivered to states, Becerra said in the briefing. Appointments have filled up quickly in places like New York City and San Francisco, and demand still far exceeds supply.

Part of the problem is that Jynneos requires two shots to be fully effective, which some local health officials have scrapped in favor of getting first doses in arms while supplies are limited. There’s a four-week waiting period between doses, and health experts say supply constraints will likely ease over that time. Scientists are also exploring whether different dosing regimens for the vaccine might work — one of several monkeypox research priorities.

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled, autopsy finds
Next Story
4 men arrested in Kauai jewelry scam

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up