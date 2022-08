Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carpenters repeat tactics of 2012 race; No room for current Republican Party here; Georgia's unborn child law has consequences.

The full-page ad from the Hawaii Carpenters union, disparaging state Rep. Sylvia Luke (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 4), is reminiscent of its $3 million smearing of former Gov. Ben Cayetano during the 2012 Honolulu mayoral race.

After causing Cayetano to lose that race, the Carpenters apologized and coughed up $125,000. That was hardly a deterrent to doing it again.

We can safely assume that Luke’s and Cayetano’s opponents did not raise any objections to what the Carpenters did — and are doing. Voters should take a hard look at anyone the Carpenters are supporting and ask themselves if this kind of behavior is what they want in an elected official.

Cliff Slater

Pacific Heights

Nothing off limits in today’s campaigns

In years gone by, I occasionally would refer to the proverb, “All is fair in love and war,” which Wikipedia attributes to John Lylly’s book, “Euphues.”

These days, “All is fair in love and war and politics” is much more appropriate, based the widespread negative campaigning occurring in so many Hawaii races.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai

No room for current Republican Party here

On Aug. 4, during an interview with Hawaii Public Radio, Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona said that the Jan. 6 congressional hearings are political theater, while simultaneously admitting he hasn’t watched much of these proceedings. Astonishingly, he then said he “couldn’t say,” when asked if he’d again vote for Donald Trump.

Hawaii desperately needs a strong Republican Party because a two-party system can keep one-party corruption in check. Yet, when the most intelligent, kindhearted and religious Republican candidate for governor says such things, it is obvious that there is no place for the Republican Party in its current form in our state.

Watch the hearings, Mr. Aiona! As should we all. Far from theater, it has been a parade of Trump supporters condemning the inexcusable acts of the 45th president. All the more inexcusable because Trump seems intent on upending our democracy once again.

The Rev. David J. Gierlach

Kamiloiki

Case-Alcubilla race needs more coverage

It was good that you did a Spotlight Hawaii online forum with Congressional District 2 candidates Jill Tokuda and Patrick Branco, and carried an article on their exchanges (“Hawaii congressional candidates Jill Tokuda and Patrick Branco clash in forum,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 4).

I hope there will also be a Spotlight forum and coverage of the CD 1 race, which pits incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Case against his progressive challenger Sergio Alcubilla, since there has been so little media coverage and the primary election is Aug. 13.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

Georgia’s unborn child law has consequences

The state of Georgia has brilliantly declared that an unborn child has legal recognition as a person and can be claimed as a dependent on their state taxes.

So presumably a pregnant mother can legally drive her car in the HOV lane because there are legally two passengers in her car. I think that in any venue that requires admission tickets, like movie theaters, sports events and other entertainment areas, she should have to pay for two tickets: one adult and one child; or if she’s carrying twins, then tickets for two children.

I wonder if she would have to be denied a glass of wine at a restaurant or bar because one of her persons was under age? Would she be denied entrance to a nightclub because she’d be bringing in an underage person with her? And will her fetus be given a Social Security number? And if so, would the mother be able to vote, since one of her persons was under age?

The logical ramifications of Georgia’s law are stunningly absurd. I really don’t believe they thought this through.

Shalane Sambor

Punahou

Since I served myself, I’ll leave myself the tip

I tried to call a nice pizza place but got no answer. I found I had to go online for help, only to find that the help was to be provided by me. I’m an old guy so it took me a long time to figure out all the options and fill in my order myself. Next comes the individual tallying and and submission of my credit card details — all done by yours truly.

Then comes the total amount plus taxes, followed by a handy way of adding in a nice tip. I am presented with flawless math that calculates tip options. It used to be that a 15% tip was pretty good and that if service was exceptional then you should be more generous. But the chart starts at 15%, which makes me think that I am lowballing at that amount, in that 20% and 25% are also calculated.

How much should I tip myself becomes the question? I will be picking the food up and am the only one who did anything in the way of what a server would do at a fine restaurant — with help from busboys. I think I earned at least 15%!

Jim Killett

Lahaina

