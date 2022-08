Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article, “Protecting our schools” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 7), was informative but I wish it was more proactive, including things that should be done to prevent tragedy.

>> Schools should talk about bullying. Be honest. The person you bully today could become tomorrow’s active shooter. Don’t candy-coat it.

>> Parents need to be involved. Especially with their children’s online activities. In some mass shootings, the parents were clueless.

>> The article covered threat assessment. When is it a threat or angst? The ACLU and lawmakers need to find common ground and clearly define free speech or a real threat.

>> Everyone should keep their senses awake and alert. If you see something strange online, like references to wanting to kill many people and mass shootings, notify authorities.

>> Law enforcement needs to treat all threats as real.

I am sick and tired of reading about these senseless mass shootings. If you see something, say something. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Pelosi’s ill-advised visit risks harming Taiwan

In June 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s ill-advised visit to Sarajevo ignited World War I. While I hope sane minds in Beijing and Washington will keep history from repeating itself in 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ill-advised visit to Taipei will almost certainly create undue risks and do more harm than good to Taiwan.

The U.S. policy of “strategic ambiguity” that had delivered 50 years of peace and prosperity for Taipei was a dual-deterrence strategy that required delicate balancing. It kept Taipei from declaring de jure independence and Beijing from reuniting by force with a de facto independent Taiwan.

Pelosi’s visit is the latest in a string of moves under Donald Trump and Joe Biden that have destabilized the relationship by substituting “clarity” for “ambiguity” and “confrontation” for “engagement.” Beijing’s bellicose response is the reaction to, not the cause of, the instability we’re seeing.

It is in America’s and Taiwan’s best interests to return to engagement with Beijing and ambiguity with Taipei.

Jay Henderson

Ala Moana

City agencies should justify filling vacancies

So, the city has more than 3,000 vacant employee positions (“City to lop hiring time to fill 3,000 vacancies,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 7). Let’s assume each position costs $50,000, resulting in $150 million not being expended. Where is this money? Shouldn’t it be returned to the taxpayer?

The mayor should direct city departments to identify and justify critical vacancies to fill. All other positions need to be eliminated and departments reorganized, using existing resources to deliver essential services.

Yes, there will be screaming and hollering, like City Council member Tommy Waters saying that signs can’t be made or streams cleaned. But can we get creative, like outsourcing solutions? Or will it take months to seek approval to let these contracts?

Glenn Young

Aina Haina

Oppose candidates who depend on dirty tactics

To any candidate who resorts to dirty campaigning or hiding behind political action committees (PACs) to get my vote: I will only evaluate candidates who do not depend on PACs involved with dirty campaigning. Candidates will be considered and evaluated only on verifiable accomplishments personally and publicly, and who have or will have a positive impact on the community and constituents they would represent.

Thomas Yagi

Kailua

U.S. security at risk without shipbuilding

John Burns’ (no relation) letter, “Purchase foreign-made ships to bolster domestic fleet” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 7), omits a critical detail. If we allow foreign ships to compete for U.S. freight, the U.S. shipbuilding industry will collapse. Then what?

When shipping companies need new ships, they’ll have to buy foreign. And if foreign countries (namely China) won’t sell ships to the U.S., then what? Rates may be cheaper in the short term, but the long term?

Haven’t we learned our lesson regarding computer chips, medical supplies and more?

We need to think about next year, not just next week.

Peter Burns

Kaneohe

Media overstate threat of monkeypox spread

Is monkeypox just another “wag the dog” — simply a diversion? While the White House declared it a public health emergency, it doesn’t warrant the press it gets.

In seven months we have approximately 7,500 cases, primarily in New York and California. More than 95% of cases are found in homosexual men. Symptoms are pimples, headache, maybe nausea. Symptoms last two weeks and, in rare cases, three weeks. No one in the U.S. has died. Five of the 10 people who died worldwide had underlying long-term health issues.

Declaring this an emergency frees up large sums of money for drug companies to develop unnecessary vaccines. One senator even recom- mended invoking the Defense Production Act, thereby putting even more money in the pockets of the drug companies.

Those in Washington, D.C., are either deluded, complicit or misinformed of real issues. It’s time we notify our government officials of real issues that need their attention and consideration.

Nelda Peterson

Waikiki

