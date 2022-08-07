comscore 900 Hawaii school employees get violence-prevention training | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

900 Hawaii school employees get violence-prevention training

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lina Alathari, chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, was in Hawaii last week to help train more than 100 leaders of Hawaii public and private K-12 schools and colleges to identify and manage threats on campus.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lina Alathari, chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, was in Hawaii last week to help train more than 100 leaders of Hawaii public and private K-12 schools and colleges to identify and manage threats on campus.

  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Officials from Hawaii private and public schools and colleges gathered at Leeward Community College last week to learn the latest strategies for preventing targeted school violence. About 50 people attended the 2022 Hawaii Behavior Intervention/Threat Assessment Team Advanced Annual Training in person, and another 50 attended online.

    COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    Officials from Hawaii private and public schools and colleges gathered at Leeward Community College last week to learn the latest strategies for preventing targeted school violence. About 50 people attended the 2022 Hawaii Behavior Intervention/Threat Assessment Team Advanced Annual Training in person, and another 50 attended online.

Mass shootings in the U.S. are at historic high levels, and school shootings resulting in injury and/or death — 27 so far this year — are on pace to set an annual record. Read more

Previous Story
Bishop Museum board continues probe of allegations
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 27 – July 1, 2022

Scroll Up