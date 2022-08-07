900 Hawaii school employees get violence-prevention training
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
Lina Alathari, chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, was in Hawaii last week to help train more than 100 leaders of Hawaii public and private K-12 schools and colleges to identify and manage threats on campus.
Officials from Hawaii private and public schools and colleges gathered at Leeward Community College last week to learn the latest strategies for preventing targeted school violence. About 50 people attended the 2022 Hawaii Behavior Intervention/Threat Assessment Team Advanced Annual Training in person, and another 50 attended online.