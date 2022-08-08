comscore Hawaii’s readiness for possible school shooting might be lagging | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s readiness for possible school shooting might be lagging

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • COURTESY BLUE LINE SOLUTIONS HAWAII Active-shooter response training by the company Blue Line Solutions Hawaii includes presentations where educators learn to use a “run, hide, fight” strategy if they encounter an attacker, as well as hands-on sessions where they practice skills such as building barricades with desks. Blue Line is the only local private company contracted to train faculty and staff at Hawaii public schools, a spokesperson said.

    COURTESY BLUE LINE SOLUTIONS HAWAII

    Active-shooter response training by the company Blue Line Solutions Hawaii includes presentations where educators learn to use a “run, hide, fight” strategy if they encounter an attacker, as well as hands-on sessions where they practice skills such as building barricades with desks. Blue Line is the only local private company contracted to train faculty and staff at Hawaii public schools, a spokesperson said.

Many Hawaii schools and colleges have launched unprecedented efforts to prevent and prepare for an active shooter on campus as mass shootings and targeted school violence have risen to historic high levels in the United States. But some worried educators and parents say some efforts here are moving too slowly. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-boyfriend of suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge man’s death is now state’s witness

Scroll Up