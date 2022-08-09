comscore Summertime soba | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

Summertime soba

  • By Lynette Lo Tom
  • Today
  • Updated 1:58 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

One of the best summertime Japanese traditions is to eat cold noodles. Read more

Previous Story
Getting our vietnamese fusion fix
Next Story
Oodles of noodles

Scroll Up