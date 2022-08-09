comscore RIMPAC: Tankers central as military looks beyond Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

RIMPAC: Tankers central as military looks beyond Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM As the Navy inches toward defueling Red Hill, it is looking increasingly to tankers to support operations in the Pacific. The Maersk Perry, a South Korean-built and American-flagged tanker chartered by Military Sealift Command, at Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The largest-ever iteration of the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific came to an end last week as ships from the 26 participating countries began either making their way home or moving on to overseas deployments around the Indo-Pacific region. Read more

