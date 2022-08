Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Naveen Sikka, CEO and founder of Terviva, has been added to the Elemental’s board of directors. Sikka joins Chair Laurene Powell Jobs, Elemental CEO Dawn Lippert, Kelvin Taketa, Cheryl Martin and David Crane. Under Sikka’s leadership, Terviva joined Elemental as part of the organization’s inaugural cohort, partnering with agriculture landowners and local energy companies to grow more than 200 acres of Pongamia orchards (25,000 trees) on Oahu to produce fuel and livestock feed.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Kanani Ching has been appointed branch manager and broker-in-charge of the firm’s Kapolei office. Ching rejoined Coldwell Banker Realty in February at the firm’s Diamond Head-Kahala office as an assistant branch manager and broker-in-charge. She originally joined CBR as a Realtor in 2018 after starting her real estate career at Marcus and Associates.

