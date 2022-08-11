Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Alarm bells at Red Hill Today Updated 6:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There have been so many alarms going off about the Red Hill water contamination crisis that it’s hard for more to grab anyone’s attention. But these do, now: Before the May fuel spill, a series of alarms fired off in the inventory control system. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There have been so many alarms going off about the Red Hill water contamination crisis that it’s hard for more to grab anyone’s attention. But these do, now: Before the May fuel spill, a series of alarms fired off in the inventory control system. The Navy classified the alerts as “security information,” which meant that federal law prevented health officials from releasing it publicly. The fact that the warnings did not prevent the disaster underscores why Oahu wants the fuel tanks gone. Previous Story Off the News: Deliver your ballot in person