Off the News: Alarm bells at Red Hill

There have been so many alarms going off about the Red Hill water contamination crisis that it’s hard for more to grab anyone’s attention. But these do, now: Before the May fuel spill, a series of alarms fired off in the inventory control system.

The Navy classified the alerts as “security information,” which meant that federal law prevented health officials from releasing it publicly. The fact that the warnings did not prevent the disaster underscores why Oahu wants the fuel tanks gone.