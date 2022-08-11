comscore FBI wants to partner with Hawaii businesses, organizations to deter cyberattacks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FBI wants to partner with Hawaii businesses, organizations to deter cyberattacks

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  Steven Merrill, The FBI Honolulu Division special agent in charge says China and Russia pose the greatest cyberattack threats

    The FBI Honolulu Division special agent in charge says China and Russia pose the greatest cyberattack threats

The Federal Bureau of Investigation wants to partner with Hawaii businesses as part of a nationwide effort to combat the cyberthreat posed by China and other actors working to undermine the U.S. economy and compromise critical infrastructure. Read more

