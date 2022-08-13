4 incumbents on path to lose seats in Hawaii Legislature, but House Speaker Scott Saiki holding on

A few incumbent Hawaii lawmakers are on a path to being ousted from the Legislature based on largely complete voting results in today’s primary election.

Sen. Bennette Misalucha representing the Aiea area and Rep. Dale Kobayashi representing Manoa on Oahu are among at least four incumbent state lawmakers trailing badly after an initial tally of votes estimated to represent about 90% of all expected ballots cast.

Voting results reported by the state Office of Elections are also narrowing the field for selecting roughly a dozen new lawmakers who will replace existing members of the House of Representatives and Senate who are retiring or running for other elected office.

All 25 seats in the Senate and 51 in the House are on the ballot this year because of redistricting.

In one closely watched race that stood to shake up leadership in the House, current House Speaker Scott Saiki is fending off a challenge from former Board of Education member Kim Coco Iwamoto by a wide margin in the Democratic party primary to represent the Ala Moana-Kakaako area on Oahu.

Saiki is a centrist who has served in the Legislature since 1994. Iwamoto, a progressive Democrat, came close to defeating Saiki two years ago.

Two incumbents who are losing were pitted against each other because of redistricting.

Rep. Roy Takumi is getting beat by Rep. Gregg Takayama in a race for a redrawn House District 34 seat on Oahu covering much of Pearl City.

On Hawaii island, Sen. Laura Acasio is getting beat by Sen. Lorraine Inouye for the redrawn Senate District 1 seat on representing Hilo and neighboring areas where a third Democrat challenger, former Hawaii County managing director Will Okabe, received the least votes.

The only other incumbents losing based on the initial tally of ballots are Misalucha and Kobayashi.

Misalucha is being defeated by City Council member Brandon Elefante, who is term limited on the Council, in Senate District 16 that includes Aiea and neighboring areas.

Kobayashi has one Democrat challenger, Andrew Garrett, in the House District 22 race covering Manoa. Garrett is the state’s deputy director of human resources.

