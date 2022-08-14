comscore Incumbent Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami to face Michael Roven Poai in general election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Incumbent Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami to face Michael Roven Poai in general election

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Incumbent Kauai mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami

    Incumbent Kauai mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami

Incumbent Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami received a majority of the votes in the primary election for the mayoral race and will advance to the Nov. 8 general election with first-time candidate Michael Roven Poai, a Kauai County parks and recreation employee. Read more

