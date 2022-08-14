comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii football team’s snapper, holder and place-kicker often take their work home with them | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Hawaii football team’s snapper, holder and place-kicker often take their work home with them

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii football special teams player Solomon Landrum, left, practiced hiking the ball to fellow special teams player Ben Falck, right, as Matthew Shipley watched inside their Kaimuki home on Thursday. The trio often practice inside their house.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH special teams players Ben Falck, left, Solomon Landrum and Matthew Shipley posed inside their home.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 2 UH place-kicker Matthew Shipley booted a field goal, providing the Warriors with the winning points in a 27—24 win over Fresno State at the Clarence TC Ching Complex last Oct. 2. Shipley’s boot came with 3:33 left in the game. An interception sealed the victory.

Our mother had a rule against ball-playing in the house. Didn’t everyone’s? Read more

